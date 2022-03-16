THE SEARCH FOR A MAN WHO ATTEMPTED TO KIDNAP A 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL IS UNDERWAY IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE ABDUCTION OCCURRED TUESDAY EVENING AROUND 6 PM IN THE RIVERTON ROSE TRAIL AREA IN CHEROKEE. THE FEMALE WAS IN HER FRONT YARD WHEN SHE WAS DRAGGED INTO THE WOODS. THE TEEN WAS ABLE TO ESCAPE. MULTIPLE AGENCIES WORKED IN SEARCHING FOR THE SUSPECT WHO IS DISCRIBED AS A WHITE MALE IN HIS 50’S WHO WAS WEARING BLUE JEANS, A RED HOODIE AND WHITE TENNIS SHOES. THE SUSPECT MAY BE MUDDY AND HAVE SCRATCHES FROM BEING INS THE WOODS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURGED TO CONTACT THE COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
Search Continues for Suspect who Attempted to Kidnap Teen in Alabama
