A SEARCH WARRANT EXECUTED TUESDAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF VARIOUS DRUGS, MONEY AND A GUN. NARCOTICS INVESTIGAORS WITH THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE EXECUTED THE SEARCH ON THE HOUSE LOCATED ON BRACE ROAD AND WAS THE RESIDENCE OF JAMES WELL. SEVERAL OUNCES OF MARIJUANA, THREE AND A HALF OUNCES OF METHAMPHETAMINE, SHROOMS, SEVERAL SCHEDULED PILLS, A 10 MILIMETTER GLCOK HANDGUN ALONG WITH 700 DOLLARS IN CASH WERE SEIZED.

