NEWS

A SEARCH WARRANT HAS RESULTED IN AN ARREST ALONG WITH SEIZURE OF DRUGS, CASH AND A FIREARM IN COLBERT COUNTY. THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT RECENTLY ASSISTED THE COLBERT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE AND COLBERT COUNTY SHERIFF INVESTIGATORS WITH THE SEARCH AT A PROPERTY IN THE 400 BLK OF ROOSEVELT AVENUE.  1211 FENTANYL PILL ALONG WITH 32,730 DOLLARS IN CASH AND AN AR 15 RIFLE WAS DISCOVERED AND SEIZED. DTF AGENTS ARRESTED CHRISTINA RICHARDSON AT THE SCENE.

