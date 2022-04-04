THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT LAST WEEK IN LEWIS COUNTY HAS RESULTED IN A DRUG ARREST. ON TUESDAY, THE LEWIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT AT 128 SLIPPERY ROAD. THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS THE RESULT OF AN INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED BY LEWIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE INVESTIGATORS. THE SEARCH WARRANT YIELDED SEVERAL ELECTRONIC DEVICES AND ELECTRONIC STORAGE DEVICES THAT WERE SEIZED, ALONG WITH JUST UNDER SEVEN POUNDS OF MARIJUANA AND OVER $2,500 IN CASH ALSO SEIZED.59 YEAR OLD, LEWIS COUNTY RESIDENT, JEFFREY DALE SKELTON WAS SUBSEQUENTLY BOOKED INTO THE LEWIS COUNTY JAIL AND CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF RAPE OF A CHILD, THIRTEEN COUNTS OF ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR, AND ONE COUNT OF MANUFACTURING/DELIVERING/SELLING/POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
