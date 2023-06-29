NEWS

THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT ON TUESDAY HAS RESULTED IN THE ARREST OF A FLORENCE MAN. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS AGENTS WITH THE DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED THE SEARCH ON TUESDAY AFTER THEY HAD BEEN WATCHING THE RESIDENCE ON WILSON DAM ROAD WHERE THERE HAD BEEN ONGOING SUSPECTED DRUG ACTIVITY. THE SEARCH YIELDED ABOUT 430 FENTANYL PILLS ALONG WITH SEVERAL FIREARMS. JULIAN DEVONNE COLE, 29, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT EACH OF ILLEGAL DRUG TRAFFICKING (FENTANYL), SECOND-DEGREE UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND CERTAIN PERSONS FORBIDDEN TO POSSESS A FIREARM. MEMBERS OF THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE ASSISTED IN THE SEARCH. COLE IS BEING HELD IN THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON NO BOND.

Recommended for you