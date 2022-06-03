Giles County Drug Arrest

ON JUNE 2ND, GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT NARCOTICS INVESTIGATORS WORKED WITH LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND ARRESTED MICHAEL LONG AND JACQUELINE PAGE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASES INVESTIGATORS SERVED A SEARCH WARRANT ON A MOTEL ROOM THE PAIR WERE STAYING IN WHICH RESULTING IN THE DISCOVERY OF A LARGE QUANTITY OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MARIJUANA, AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. IN ADDITION, A CHEVY SILVERADO, ENCLOSED TRAILER, HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE AND CASH WERE SEIZED. LONG AND PAGE WERE CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE AND POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE.

