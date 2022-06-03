ON JUNE 2ND, GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT NARCOTICS INVESTIGATORS WORKED WITH LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND ARRESTED MICHAEL LONG AND JACQUELINE PAGE. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASES INVESTIGATORS SERVED A SEARCH WARRANT ON A MOTEL ROOM THE PAIR WERE STAYING IN WHICH RESULTING IN THE DISCOVERY OF A LARGE QUANTITY OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MARIJUANA, AND DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. IN ADDITION, A CHEVY SILVERADO, ENCLOSED TRAILER, HARLEY DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLE AND CASH WERE SEIZED. LONG AND PAGE WERE CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE AND POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE.
Search Warrant Results in Cash, Vehicle, Motorcycle and Drugs Seized
Latest News
- SCHRA Governing Board to Hold Special Called Meeting
- Search Warrant Results in Cash, Vehicle, Motorcycle and Drugs Seized
- Kathleen Ann Coats
- Grand Opening of Henry Horton State Park Restaurant and Visitors Center
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthy Stats for May
- Donny Gene Myrick
- Mary Collins Crews Morrow
- Marcy Behel
Currently in Lawrenceburg
66°
Partly Cloudy
80° / 66°
1 AM
64°
2 AM
63°
3 AM
61°
4 AM
60°
5 AM
60°
Most Popular
Articles
- Results from WLX's Lawrence County General Election Facebook Poll
- Tractor Trailer Fire in Giles County
- Boating Fatality in Lauderdale County
- Columbia Police Seek Public's Help
- Sheffield Police Seek Information Regarding Vandalism
- Florence Police Investigating Shooting
- Search Warrant Results in Cash, Vehicle, Motorcycle and Drugs Seized
- City of St. Joseph to Hold Public Hearing
- Lawrence County Receives 2 Million for Site Development
- USDA Commodities to be Distributed in Marshall County on Friday
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.