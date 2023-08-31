NEWS

THREE SUBJECTS WERE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY FOLLOWING THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE NARCOTICS INVESTIGATION DIVISION ALONG WITH THE TACTICAL RESPONSE TEAM EXECUTED THE SEARCH AT A PROPERTY IN THE 2000 BLOCK OF HIGHWAY 43 SOUTH IN LEOMA. UPON SERVING THE SEARCH WARRANT NARCOTICS WERE LOCATED INSIDE THE RESIDENCE INCLUDING 2.16 GRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE, 2.96 GRAMS OF PSILOCYBIN (SILO SI BIN) MUSHROOMS, 69 PRESSED PILLS OF FENTANYL, 191 PILLS OF LEGEND DRUGS AND A HALF POUND OF MARIJUANA. MICHELLE WILDER, ASHLEIGH PRICE AND BRITTANY LUTZ WERE ALL ARRESTED AND FACE DRUG CHARGES.

