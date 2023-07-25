Police Lights

On Monday, July 24, 2023, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division along with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team conducted a narcotics search warrant on Bobby Ray Hood's residence located at 504 Fall River Rd, Lawrenceburg, TN. Upon conducting the search warrant, 127 grams of cocaine, 97 grams of marijuana and over 110 morphine pills were located and seized. Along with the narcotics, multiple vehicles were seized based on the belief that they were purchased with narcotics sales proceeds.

Recommended for you