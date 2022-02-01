POLAR PLUNGE

THE SECOND ANNUAL POLAR BEAR PLUNGE IN LORETTO IS SET FOR FEBRUARY 19TH AND ORGANIZERS LORETTO LIFT UP INVITES ADULTS AND KIDS TO TAKE THE PLUNGE INTO THE ICY WATERS OF LORETTO CITY POOL AND BE FREEZIN' FOR A REASON. THERE IS A MINIMUM 25 DOLLAR PLUNGE FEE AND THERE WILL PRIZES FOR TOP FUNDRAISERS AND BEST COSTUME. PROCEEDS WILL GO TO THE LORETTO LIFT UP TO COMPLETE THE WINDOW RENOVATION PROJECT AT THE LORETTO HISTORY MUSEUM. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL  931-279-0844.

Recommended for you