TENNESSEE SECRETARY OF STATE TRE HARGETT WAS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TUESDAY TO PRESENT LAWRENCE COUNTY ARCHIVES DIRECTOR ASHLEY ARMSTRONG $1,579 DOLLARS IN GRANT FUNDS FOR ARCHIVAL BOXES WHICH ARE USED TO STORE AND PROTECT HISTORICAL PHOTOS AND DOCUMENTS. JOINING HARGETT WAS STATE REPRESENTATIVES CLAY DOGGETT AND KIP CAPLEY. WHILE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HARGETT ALSO HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO VISIT LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND SPEAK WITH CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION STUDENTS. HARGETT ALONG WITH DOGGETT ALSO VISITED THE ARDMORE PUBLIC LIBRARY AND PRESENTED THEM WITH A CHECK FOR THE TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE PUBLIC GRANT WHICH WILL BE USED FOR SOLAR CHARGING STATIONS. THEY ALSO ATTENDED THE RIBBON CUTTING FOR THE NEW PARKER WHITE READING AND RESEARCH LIBRARY AND THE GILES COUNTY ARCHIVES.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett Visits Lawrence and Giles Counties
Latest News
- Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County Food Distribution
- Lawrence County Commission to Meet in Regular Session
- Lawrence County Investigates Thefts
- Historic Preservation Fund Grants Awarded
- Secretary of State Tre Hargett Visits Lawrence and Giles Counties
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet in Regular Session December 1st
- Shirley Mae Ellis Krick Gobell
- Gordon Eric Miller
Currently in Lawrenceburg
33°
Partly Cloudy
42° / 24°
8 PM
31°
9 PM
30°
10 PM
28°
11 PM
26°
12 AM
25°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
- Colbert County Woman Succumbs to Injuries
- Florence Police Alerting Public of Scam
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Thefts
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Lewis County sales tax rate takes effect
- Ashley Nicole Graves
- THP to hold checkpoints in Lewis and Bedford counties
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.