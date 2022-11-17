NEWS

TENNESSEE SECRETARY OF STATE TRE HARGETT WAS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TUESDAY TO PRESENT LAWRENCE COUNTY ARCHIVES DIRECTOR ASHLEY ARMSTRONG $1,579 DOLLARS IN GRANT FUNDS FOR ARCHIVAL BOXES WHICH ARE USED TO STORE AND PROTECT HISTORICAL PHOTOS AND DOCUMENTS. JOINING HARGETT WAS STATE REPRESENTATIVES CLAY DOGGETT AND KIP CAPLEY. WHILE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HARGETT ALSO HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO VISIT LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND SPEAK WITH CAREER AND TECHNICAL EDUCATION STUDENTS. HARGETT ALONG WITH DOGGETT ALSO VISITED THE ARDMORE PUBLIC LIBRARY AND PRESENTED THEM WITH A CHECK FOR THE TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES FOR THE PUBLIC GRANT WHICH WILL BE USED FOR SOLAR CHARGING STATIONS. THEY ALSO ATTENDED THE RIBBON CUTTING FOR THE NEW PARKER WHITE READING AND RESEARCH LIBRARY AND THE GILES COUNTY ARCHIVES.

