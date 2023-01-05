NEWS

THE 2023 TN GENERAL ASSEMBLY CONVENES ON JANUARY 10TH AND IN PREPARATION, STATE SENATOR PAGE WALLEY VISITED LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES ON WEDNESDAY. WALLEY HAS PLANNED EIGHT “COMMUNITY LISTENING MEETINGS” THROUGHOUT HIS DISTRICT WHICH CONSISTS OF LAWRENCE, CHESTER, FAYETTE, HARDEMAN, HARDIN, HAYWOOD, MCNAIRY AND WAYNE COUNTIES, TO HEAR FROM THE COMMUNITIES AND TO DISCUSS ISSUES THAT WILL BE ADDRESSED. HE WILL ALSO BE HOLDING A PHONE-IN LISTENING MEETING LATER IN JANUARY.

Recommended for you