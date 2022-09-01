SENIOR ATHLETES FROM ACROSS THE STATE ARE GETTING READY FOR THE 2022 TENNESSEE SENIOR OLYMPIC DISTRICT GAMES TO BE HELD IN OCTOBER AT ROTARY PARK. THE EVENTS FOR SENIORS AGES 50 AND UP WILL BE HELD OCTOBER 17TH THRU THE 21ST. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL THE LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT AT 931-762-4231 OR VISIT THE WEBSITE T-N SENIOR OLYMPICS DOT COM.
