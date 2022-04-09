NEWS

SEVERAL GILES COUNTY SCHOOLS WERE AWARDED GRANTS RECENTLY TOTALLING 27,500 DOLLARS. THE FUNDS FROM THE GRANTS SPONSORED BY TENNESSEE VALLEY AUTHORITY AND PES ENERGIZE WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE ITEMS SUCH AS ROBOTS, MAKER LABS, AND OTHER STEM RELATED MATERIALS. THE SCHOOLS THAT RECEIVED WILL BENEFIT INCLUDE BRIDGEFORTH MIDDLE SCHOOL, MINOR HILL SCHOOL, GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL, PULASKI ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, RICHLAND HIGH SCHOOL, LYNNVILLE TN, AND SOUTHSIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL.

