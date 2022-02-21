THE NATIONAL SERVICE LAUCHED SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK ON SUNDAY AND IS USING THE WEEK TO ASK RESIDENTS TO MAKE SEVERE WEATHER PLANNING AND PREPAREDNESS A PRIORITY. SEVERE WEATHER CAN OCCUR AT ANY TIME BUT IS MORE COMMON DURING THE SPRING MONTHS OF MARCH, APRIL AND MAY. TODAY'S FOCUS IS ON THE DANGERS OF FLASH FLOODS. THE COMMON OCCURRANCE OF FLASH FLOODS BEGINS WHEN EXCESSIVE AMOUNTS OF RAINWATER BUILD UP IN A GIVEN LOCATION. THE SWELLING OF STREAMS AND CREEKS ALSO LEADS TO FLASH FLOODING AND CAN POSE LIFE THREATENING DANGER TO THOSE WHO ATTEMPT TO CROSS THEM. INCHES OF FAST-MOVING WATER WILL MOVE MOST VEHICLES FROM THE ROADWAY AND CARRY THEM DOWNSTREAM. NEVER ATTEMPT TO CROSS A FLOODED AREA. DOING SO LEADS TO NEARLY 200 FLOOD RELATED DEATHS IN THE U-S EACH YEAR. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OFFERS SIMPLE AND EFFECTIVE FLASH FLOOD SAFETY BY SAYING "TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN". MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE WEBSITE WEATHER DOT GOV SLASH FLOOD SAFETY.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with higher amounts possible, especially with thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
