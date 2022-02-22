SEVERE WEATHER WEEK

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK CONTINUES WITH A LOOK AT THE DANGERS OF LIGHTNING. LIGHTNING STRIKES HAVE BEEN THE CAUSE OF DEATH FOR 20 OR MORE PEOPLE IN THE UNITED STATES EACH YEAR AND HUNDREDS ARE SEVERLY INJURED.  LIGHTNING IS A YEAR-ROUND THREAT IN THE AREA BUT MOST FREQUENTLY OCCURS DURING THE SPRING AND SUMMER MONTHS AND IS MOST OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH THUNDERSTORMS.  NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PERSONNEL OFFER SOME SIMPLE ADVICE TO STAY SAFE FROM LIGHTNING - WHEN THUNDER ROARS, STAY INDOORS.  STAY OFF OF COMPUTERS AND OTHER ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AND STAY OFF PORCHES.  NO PLACE OUTSIDE IS SAFE WHEN THUNDERSTORMS ARE IN THE AREA.  SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY WHEN THUNDERSTORMS OCCUR.  MOVE TO A BUILDING OR A VEHICLE.  DO NOT STAND UNDER AN ISOLATED TREE. MORE INFORMATION ON LIGHTNING SAFETY AND SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK IS AVAILABLE ON THE WEBSITE LIGHTNING SAFETY DOT N-O-A-A DOT GOV AND REMEMBER TO DOWNLOAD THE TN VALLEY WEATHER APP FOR THE LATEST STORM INFORMATION.

