SEVERE WEATHER WEEK

THE ANNUAL OBSERVANCE OF SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK CONTINUES WITH A LOOK AT THE IMPORTANCE OF WEATHER RADIOS.  THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OPERATES A NATIONWIDE NETWORK OF RADIO TRANSMITTERS THAT BROADCAST LOCAL FORECASTS AND EMERGENCY INFORMATION DURING SEVERE WEATHER.  FORECASTERS URGE ALL RESIDENTS TO HAVE AT LEAST ONE WEATHER RADIO IN THEIR HOME TO RECEIVE WARNING ALERTS ABOUT TORNADOES, THUNDERSTORMS AND FLOODS.  A NUMBER OF WEATHER RADIO MODELS ARE AVAILABLE FROM MOST MAJOR RETAILERS.  MORE INFORMATION ABOUT STORM SAFETY IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT WEATHER DOT GOV SLASH N-W-R. 

