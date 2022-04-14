Severe Weather Downs Trees and Causes Widespread Power Outages In Lawrence County
A line of severe thunderstorms caused widespread power outages, and downed trees throughout Lawrence County on Wednesday evening, April 13, 2020. The Lawrenceburg Utility system reported that over 5000 customers were without power at one time. First responders from Lawrence County Fire and Rescue worked to clear debris and personnel from the Lawrence County Highway Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Lawrenceburg Fire Department, EMA, and other agencies also responded. No injuries were reported.
