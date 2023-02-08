Shaler Wayne Lawson, 72, of Florence, passed away February 6, 2023, at his residence. He was a self-employed painter, a member of the Painters Local #1293, of the Christian faith, and a United States Army Veteran, having served in the Vietnam War. Wayne enjoyed square dancing, camping with friends and family especially with the grandsons, playing music with sons and grandsons, and exploring caves.
Survivors include:
Wife: Robbie Reeves Lawson
Sons: Greg Lawson (Bridgett) & Michael Lawson (Tanya)
Sister: Nellie Ingram
Grandchildren: Dale & Haley Lawson, Skylar & Shae Lawson, Benjamin Lawson, and
Brandon Chabera
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Martin Shaler Lawson & Atha Wilson Lawson
Brothers: Bobby Lawson & Danny Lawson
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Hospice of North Alabama, especially Matt, Machelle, Mallorie, Bonnie, Annette, Carol Ann & Chaplain Mark.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: American Lung Association or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
