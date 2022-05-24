THE SHEFFIELD COMMUNITY IS MOURNING THE LOSS OF AN OFFICER WHO TOOK HIS LIFE MONDAY MORNING. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE RESIDENCE OF JOHN CHRISTIAN NIX AND UPON ARRIVAL FOUND NIX WITH A SELF INLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND. NIX HAD BEEN WITH THE DEPARTMENT SINCE JULY OF 2017 AND WAS ON SCENE OF THE SHOOTOUT IN OCTOBER THAT LOOK SGT NICK RISNER’S LIFE. SHEFFIELD POLICE CHIEF RICKY TERRY ADVISED HE WAS AN OUTSTANDING POLICE OFFICER AND WAS LOVED BY HIS FELLOW OFFICERS AND THE COMMUNITY.
