NEWS

THE SHEFFIELD POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 8:30 SATURDAY EVEING TO MANNING HOMES APARTMENT COMPLEX. UPON ARRIVAL A 31 YEAR OLD MAN WAS FOUND WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE HIP. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED OUTSIDE WHERE THERE WERE THREE CHILDREN PRESENT. THE VICTIM WAS AIRLIFTED TO HUNTSVILLE HOSPTIAL FOR TREATMENT. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-386-5630 OR THE SHOALS AREA CRIME STOPPERS LINE AT 256-386-8685.

Recommended for you