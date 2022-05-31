THE SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING INDIVIDUALS RESPONSIBLE FOR DAMAGING SERVAL SIGNS IN THE AREA OF THE HIGH SCHOOL AND RECREATIONAL CENTER. THIS WAS NOT DONE BY ACCIDENT, BUT INTENTIONAL. THOSE CAUGHT VANDALIZING CITY PROPERTY WILL BE PROSECUTED TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW.
