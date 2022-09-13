NEWS

THE SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP SURROUND A DRIVE BY SHOOTING THAT HAPPENED FRIDAY NIGHT. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, THE INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 10:30 PM IN THE 500 BLOCK OF NORTH ANNAPOLIS AVENUE. UPON ARRIVAL, LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUND A FEMALE OUTSIDE A RESIDENCE AND A MALE INSIDE A HOME BOTH WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS. BOTH WERE TRANSPORTED TO MEDICAL CENTERS FOR TREATMENT OF THEIR INJURIES. WITNESSES ADVISE A DARK GRAY HONDA CIVIC OR ACCORD WAS SEEN WITH A BLACK MALE WEARING AN ALABAMA HOODIE SHOOTING OUT A BACK WINDOW. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT.

