NEWS

THE SHELBYVILLE CITY COUNCIL PASSED A FIREWORKS ORDINANCE TO REGULATE THE SALE AND USE OF FIREWORKS WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF SHELBYVILLE. THE DATES AND TIMES YOU CAN DISCHARGE FIREWORKS ARE AS FOLLOWS: JULY 1 THROUGH JULY 4 -THE PERMISSIBLE HOURS ARE FROM 10:00 AM TO 10:30 PM EXCEPT FOR JULY 3, WHEN PERMISSIBLE HOURS ARE FROM 10 AM TO 11:30 PM.

Recommended for you