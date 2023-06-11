NEWS

SHELBYVILLE CITY COURT HAS BEEN CANCELED FOR MONDAY, JUNE 19TH. IF THEY HAVEN'T BEEN ABLE TO CONTACT YOU BY PHONE, PLEASE NOTE THAT THE CITY COURT HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR MONDAY, JULY 17. PLEASE CONTACT THE SHELBYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-684-5811 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. DRIVING SCHOOL WILL STILL BE HELD MONDAY, JUNE 19TH, AT THE SHELBYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 5:00PM.

