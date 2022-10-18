NEWS

THE SHELBYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN IDENTIFYING TWO SUBJECTS WHO STOLE A VEHICLE FROM FAST LANE MARKET ON WEDNESDAY. THE SUSPECTS HAD HOODIES ON ONE BLACK AND ONE MAROON AND BOTH WERE WEARING BACKPACKS AT THE TIME. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SHELBYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 931-684-5811.

