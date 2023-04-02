THE CITY OF SHELBYVILLE IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF ANIMAL CONTROL OFFICER. THIS IS A FULL-TIME POSITION. APPLICATIONS AND A FULL JOB DESCRIPTION CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE CITY HALL ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE IN SHELBYVILLE OR EMAIL STACEY.CLAXTON@SHELBYVILLETN.ORG.
