THE SHELTER IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF FAMILY VICTIM ADVOCATE. APPLICANTS SHOULD HAVE AN ASSOCIATE DEGREE IN HUMAN SERVICES OR RELATED FIELD, OR EQUIVALENT WORK OR VOLUNTEER EXPERIENCE AND TRAINING PREFERRED ALONG WITH TWO YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN SOCIAL WORK. TO APPLY, SEND A RESUME WITH A COVER LETER TO KAREN NIEDERGESES AT ADMIN@THESHELTERINC.COM

