NEWS

A MAN IS IN THE HOSPITAL FOLLOWING A SHOOTING IN FLORENCE SATURDAY EVENING. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, THE SHOOTING OCCURRED SATURDAY EVENING AROUND 5 P.M. IN THE 3500 BLOCK OF HUNTSVILLE ROAD. THE MALE VICTIM WAS SENT TO A NEAR-BYE HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS TREATED AND RELEASED. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

