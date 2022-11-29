ON MONDAY AT APPROXIMATELY 8:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A CALL OF “SHOTS FIRED” AT A BUILDING ON THE CORNER OF WILSON DAM RD AND PERSHING AVENUE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ARRIVED ON SCENE AND FOUND TWO ADULT MALES, ONE WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND AND ONE WITH WHAT APPEARED TO HAVE BLUNT TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. FROM INFORMATION GATHERED BY DETECTIVES, IT IS BELIEVED THAT TWO BROTHERS BEGAN A VERBAL ARGUMENT THAT LED TO A PHYSICAL ALTERCATION WHERE ONE BROTHER WAS SHOT WITH A HANDGUN AND THE OTHER SUSTAINED BLUNT FORCE TRAUMA TO THE HEAD. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
61°
64° / 42°
10 PM
61°
11 PM
61°
12 AM
61°
1 AM
61°
2 AM
61°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested Following Pursuit
- Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding - Garage in Lawrence County
- One Arrested Following Summertown Shooting
- Columbia Police Department is Seeking the Public's Help in Identifying Suspect
- Lawrence County Deputy Treated in ER after Locating Drugs on Roadway
- Court date set in Pulaski theft case
- Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
- Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Loretto
- Joshua Dewayne Byrd
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.