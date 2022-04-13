ON TUESDAY NIGHT, AT APPROXIMATELY 9, FLORENCE POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT OF A SHOOTING AT A BUSINESS IN FLORENCE INDUSTRIAL PARK. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS TOOKD DONIVON FORBES INTO CUSTODY WHILE OTHER OFFICERS BEGAN TO PROVIDE MEDICAL AID TO A 27-YEAR-OLD VICTIM. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO VANDERBILT MEDICAL CENTER AND IS LISTED IN STABLE BUT CRITICAL CONDITION.
Latest News
- LCHS Lady Cats Basketball Coach Resigns
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
- City of Lawrenceburg Office Closed Friday
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Academy Kicks Off
- Giles County Election Commission to Meet
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Burglary in Leoma
Currently in Lawrenceburg
60°
Cloudy
82° / 57°
1 AM
60°
2 AM
58°
3 AM
53°
4 AM
53°
5 AM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- LUS Scheduled Power Outage for Monday April 11th
- Traffic Lights Crash Down on Intersection
- Gun Stolen from Unlocked Vehicle in Lawrence County
- Slow Down Tennessee - 4/15 thru 4/29
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Saturday in Marshall County
- Shooting Suspect Arrested in Florence
- Richard Kent Brazier "Ricky B"
- Sundrop Festival to be Held June 11th
- Drug Arrests in Lawrence County
- TNHP Roadside Safety Checkpoints to be Conducted in Lewis and Lincoln Counties
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.