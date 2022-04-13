NEWS

ON TUESDAY NIGHT, AT APPROXIMATELY 9, FLORENCE POLICE RECEIVED A REPORT OF A SHOOTING AT A BUSINESS IN FLORENCE INDUSTRIAL PARK. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS TOOKD DONIVON FORBES INTO CUSTODY WHILE OTHER OFFICERS BEGAN TO PROVIDE MEDICAL AID TO A 27-YEAR-OLD VICTIM. THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO VANDERBILT MEDICAL CENTER AND IS LISTED IN STABLE BUT CRITICAL CONDITION.

Recommended for you