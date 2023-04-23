NEWS

SUMMERTOWN HIGH SCHOOL’S AGRICULTURE PROGRAM WILL HOST ITS FIRST PLANT SALE NEXT WEEK. THE SUMMERTOWN FFA PLANT SALE WILL BE HELD SATURDAY, APRIL 29, FROM 8 AM TO 1 PM IN THE SCHOOL’S GREENHOUSE ON COLLEGE STREET IN SUMMERTOWN. THE SALE WILL INCLUDE A LARGE VARIETY OF VEGETABLE PLANTS AS WELL AS FLOWERS.

