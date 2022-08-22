ON SATURDAY MULTIPLE LAWRENCE COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENTS WERE CALLED TO A GRAIN SILO IN ETHRIDGE ON A REPORT OF A PERSON POSSIBLY TRAPPED INSIDE. SOUCES INDICATE THE PERSON TRAPPED DID PERISH. NO NAMES HAVE BEEN RELEASED.
