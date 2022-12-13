LUS

LUS CUSTOMERS WILL SEE A SLIGHT DECREASE IN THE RESIDENTIAL ELECTRIC RATE FOR DECEMBER, AS THE TVA MONTHLY FUEL COST ADJUSTMENT (FCA) DECREASES FOR THE THIRD TIME IN THE LAST FOUR MONTHS. THIS SUMMER, CUSTOMERS ACROSS THE TENNESSEE VALLEY HAVE SEEN THE EFFECTS OF HIGHER-THAN-NORMAL ELECTRIC GENERATION COSTS THAT HAVE LARGELY BEEN DRIVEN BY NATURAL GAS COSTS, CULMINATING IN AUGUST WITH THE HIGHEST FCA ON RECORD, SO IT IS A WELCOME BREAK FOR THE FCA TO RETURN TO ITS LOWEST LEVEL SINCE MAY OF THIS YEAR. ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING RATES OR CONSUMPTION ON YOUR RESIDENCE CAN BE DIRECTED TO CUSTOMER SERVICE AT 931-762-7161.

