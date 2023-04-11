NEWS

ON FRIDAY, APRIL 14, THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE (THSO) WILL JOIN THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL (THP), THE TENNESSEE SHERIFFS’ ASSOCIATION, THE TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF CHIEFS OF POLICE, AND AAA – THE AUTO CLUB GROUP IN KICKING OFF THE THSO’S SLOW DOWN TENNESSEE CAMPAIGN. THE PURPOSE OF THIS EVENT IS TO REMIND MOTORISTS TO SLOW DOWN AND MOVE OVER FOR ANYONE PULLED OVER ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD. ACCORDING TO TENNESSEE’S INTEGRATED TRAFFIC ANALYSIS NETWORK (TITAN), THERE WERE 36,870 SPEED-RELATED CRASHES IN TENNESSEE FROM 2018 TO 2022.

