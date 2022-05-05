State of Tennessee

MAY 1ST THRU MAY 7TH IS NATIONAL SMALL BUSINESS WEEK AND THIS YEAR’S THEME IS BUILDING A BETTER AMERICA THROUGH ENTREPRENEURSHIP.  IN TENNESSEE, A LITTLE OVER 165 THOUSAND SMALL BUSINESSES IN THE VOLUNTEER STATE WHICH HAVE CREATED HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF JOBS FOR HARWORKING TENNESSEANS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV.

