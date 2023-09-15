NEWS

AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY AFTER A SMALL AIRCRAFT CRASHED THURSDAY IN GILES COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 1 PM AND THE PLANE WAS EN ROUTE TO NASHVILLE. IT IS BELIEVED THE PLANE DEVELOPED ENGINE TROUBLE AFTER IT DEPARTED FROM TUSCALOOSA. THE PILOT WAS ABLE TO LAND THE PLANE NEAR THE ALABAMA LINE IN A FIELD WHERE ONCE ON THE GROUND IT CAPSIZED. NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

Recommended for you