lprd

THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT WILL BE OFFERING A YOUTH SOFTBALL LEAGUE AGAIN THIS YEAR. SIGNUPS ARE GOING ON NOW THRU FEBRUARY 28TH AND REGISTRATION COSTS ARE $50/CHILD OR $85/HOUSEHOLD. THE SOFTBALL LEAGUE IS FOR GIRLS AGES 3-18 AS OF 12/31/2021. GAMES WILL BEGIN MID-APRIL AND FINISH AT THE FIRST OF JUNE. IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO VOLUNTEER TO COACH A TEAM YOU WILL ALSO NEED TO COME IN AND FILL OUT AN APPLICATION. FOR MORE INFORMATION REGARDING THIS EVENT OR ADDITIONAL PARKS AND RECREATION PROGRAMS OR EVENTS, PLEASE CONTACT THE PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT AT (762-4231) OR VISIT THE DEPARTMENT WEBSITE AT LAWRENCEBURGTN.GOV. REGISTRATION FOR BOTH EVENTS CAN BE DONE IN OUR OFFICE IN ROTARY PARK OR ONLINE.

Recommended for you