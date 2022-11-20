The nation’s largest maker of solar panels has announced plans to invest more than one billion dollars in a new manufacturing facility in North Alabama. First Solar, an Arizona-based company, has chosen a site in Lawrence County, Alabama, to produce solar panels. It will be the company’s fourth such facility. The company expects to hire more than seven hundred people to produce 3.5 gigawatts of solar modules each year. Many utilities, including TVA, are planning to build or buy more solar power as they replace coal and gas plants. According to the company, its project in Lawrence County, Alabama, represents an investment of $1.1 billion and is expected to be commission by 2025.
- Trudy Elaine Moore
