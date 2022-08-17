NEWS

THE SOUTH CENTRAL AREA FAIR WILL PRESENT THEIR 1ST ANNUAL AG DAY THIS SATURDAY WHICH INCLUDES THEIR 1ST EVER SMOKIN UP THE CITY BARBEQUE COOKOFF. REGISTRATION AND RULES ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT SCAFAIR.ORG. OTHER EVENTS INCLUDE FARMERS MARKET, BOUNCEY HOUSES, PANCAKE BREAKFAST HOSTED BY THE LEWIS COUNTY ELKS LODGE, CORN HOLE AND HORSESHOE TOURNAMENT.  BE SURE TO FOLLOW SOUTH CENTRAL AREA FAIR FOR MORE INFORMATION ON FAIRWEEK WHICH BEGINS AUGUST 30TH.  DON’T MISS THE SOUTH CENTRAL AREA FAIR 1ST ANNUAL AG DAY THIS SATURDAY FEATURING THE 1ST EVER SMOKIN UP CITY BARBEQUE COOKOFF.  FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO SCAFAIR.ORG.

