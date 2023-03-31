SCHRA

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY SENIOR NUTRITION PROGRAM WILL BE HAVING BAKE POTATO SALE ON FRIDAY APRIL 14TH FROM 10:30 TO 12:30 IN THEIR PARKING LOT IN WINCHESTER. PLATES ARE 10 DOLLARS AND INCLUDES POTATO WITH BBQ PORK, CHIVES, BACON BITS, BUTTER AND SOUR CREAM PLUS BUTTER PECAN CALE. PROCEEDS BENEFIT THE MEALS ON WHEELS PROGRAM AND OTHER SENIOR MEAL PROGRAMS.

