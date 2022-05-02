NEWS

THE SOUTH CENTRAL WEST RURAL PLANNING EXECUTIVE BOARD AND TECHNICAL COMMITTEE, RESPONSIBLE FOR COMPREHENSIVE TRANSPORTATION PLANNING IN HICKMAN, LAWRENCE, LEWIS, PERRY AND WAYNE COUNTIES, WILL MEET TUESDAY MAY 17TH. THE TECHNICAL COMMITTEE AND EXECUTIVE BOARD WILL MEET IN A JOINT SESSION AT 10:30 AT THE SCTDD OFFICE LOCATED AT 101 SAM WATKINS BOULEVARD IN MT. PLEASANT. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-379-2915.

