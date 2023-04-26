NEWS

A SPECIAL MEETING OF THE GILES COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE HAS BEEN CALLED FOR MAY 3RD. ITEMS ON THE AGENDA TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE THE SECRETARY/TREASURER REPORT, THE INTERIM DIRECTORS’ REPORT, THE PERSONNEL COMMITTEE REPORT, A BANK RESOLUTION, SETTING THE NOVEMBER 2023 MEETING DATE, COMMITTEE REPORTS, COMMUNITY INTEREST ITEMS, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS. 

