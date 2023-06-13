CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG

THE CHAIRMAN OF THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION HAS CALLED FOR A SPECIAL SESSION TO CONVENE ON THURSDAY AT 1 PM IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT THE LAWRENCEBURG MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE. THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO PREVIEW A PRELIMINARY GRADING PLAN.

