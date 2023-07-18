THE LAWRENCEBURG LAWRENCE COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY WILL BE HOSITNG A SPOTTER MEETING ON THURSDAY AUGUST 17TH AT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT TRAINING ROOM LOCATED AT 227 WEST GAINES STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 6.
Spotter Meeting Scheduled for August 17th in Lawrenceburg
