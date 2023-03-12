School Zone

SPRING BREAK HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN FOR STUDENTS IN LAWRENCE AND GILES COUNTIES. LAWRENCE AND GILES COUNTY SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED MARCH 13-17 FOR SPRING BREAK. STUDENTS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY WILL RETURN TO CLASS ON TUESDAY, MARCH 21. GILES COUNTY SCHOOLS WILL RESUME ON MONDAY, MARCH 20. STUDENTS IN WAYNE COUNTY WILL HAVE SPRING BREAK FROM MARCH 27 TO 31. LEWIS COUNTY SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED APRIL 3 THROUGH 7. MAURY COUNTY SCHOOLS WILL HAVE SPRING BREAK MARCH 31 TO APRIL 7.

