NEWS

THE SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT SAW A MAJOR PERSONNEL CHANGE ON TUESDAY WHEN VETERAN SPRING HILL FIRE CHIEF TERRY HOOD WAS RELIEVED OF HIS DUTIES. OFFICIALS WITH THE CITY OF SPRING HILL ANNOUNCED THAT HOOD’S TERMINATION WAS DUE TO POOR RECORD KEEPING RESULTING IN POTENTIAL LIABILITY TO THE CITY. DEPUTY CHIEF KEVIN GLENN HAS BEEN NAMED TEMPORARY CHIEF. HOOD HAD BEEN FIRE CHIEF FOR OVER 8 YEARS AND THE CITY ADVISED UNDER HIS LEADERSHIP THE SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT BENEFITTED IMMENSELY.

