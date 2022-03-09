THE SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT SAW A MAJOR PERSONNEL CHANGE ON TUESDAY WHEN VETERAN SPRING HILL FIRE CHIEF TERRY HOOD WAS RELIEVED OF HIS DUTIES. OFFICIALS WITH THE CITY OF SPRING HILL ANNOUNCED THAT HOOD’S TERMINATION WAS DUE TO POOR RECORD KEEPING RESULTING IN POTENTIAL LIABILITY TO THE CITY. DEPUTY CHIEF KEVIN GLENN HAS BEEN NAMED TEMPORARY CHIEF. HOOD HAD BEEN FIRE CHIEF FOR OVER 8 YEARS AND THE CITY ADVISED UNDER HIS LEADERSHIP THE SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT BENEFITTED IMMENSELY.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
45°
Mostly Cloudy
51° / 37°
9 PM
44°
10 PM
42°
11 PM
43°
12 AM
40°
1 AM
40°
Most Popular
Articles
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- "Self Inflicted" Likely Cause After Body Found At Crockett Park
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Update on City of Lawrenceburg Animal Shelter
- Larry Dale Long
- School Related Incidents in Maury County
- Clarence "Butch" Gibson
- Welfare Check Leads to Arrest in Lawrence County
- Shannon E. Tidwell
- Melody Gooch Allen
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.