THE NEW CITY OF SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT FIRE CHIEF WAS RECENTLY ANNOUNCED AT THE SPRING HILL CITY BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMENT MEETING. GRAIG TEMPLE, WILL SERVE AS THE NEW FIRE CHIEF. TEMPLE COMES WITH PUBLIC SAFETY EXPERIENCE FROM THE STATES OF TEXAS, ALASKA AND DELAWARE. TEMPLE WILL BE REPLACING ACTING CHIEF KEVIN GLENN WHO HAS BEEN FILLING IN SINCE VETERAN SPRING HILL FIRE CHIEF TERRY HOOD WAS RELIEVED OF HIS DUTIES IN MARCH AFTER 8 AND ½ YEARS.
