NEWS

OVER 30 FIRE PERSONNEL FROM MULTIPLE AGENICES INCLUDING COLUMBIA FIRE RESPONDED TO A RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE IN THE PIPKIN HILL’S NEIGHBORHOOD ON WEDNESDAY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL FROM THE SPRING HILL FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONSDED INTIALLY TO THE SCENE JUST AFTER 2 PM WHERE UPON ARRIVAL FOUND THE DEEP-SEATED ATTIC FIRE AND BEGAN AN AGRRESSIVE ATTACK. MEMBERS OF MAURY COUNTY FIRE AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY RESCUE ALSO REPONDED ALONG WITH EMS. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE STATE FIRE MARSHALL’S OFFICE.

Recommended for you