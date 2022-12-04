NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS PUSHING ITS CONTRACTORS TO COMPLETE WORK AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE ON UPGRADES TO STATE HIGHWAY 31, INCLUDING MAIN STREET IN SPRING HILL. CITY OFFICALS SPOKE WITH TDOT’S CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR WHO ADVISED CREWS ARE WORKING WEEKDAYS FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM AND UNLIMITED HOURS ON THE WEEKEND IN AN ATTEMPT TO HAVE THE WORK DONE BY CHRISTMAS.

