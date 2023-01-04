ON WEDNESDAY SPRING HILL OFFICERS ALERTED THE PUBLIC OF TWO VEHICLE BURGLARY REPORTS THAT THEY HAD TAKEN IN ADDITION TO A REPORT OF VEHICLE THAT WAS STOLEN. OFFICERS ARE REMINDING INDIVIDUALS TO REMOVE KEYS AND VALUABLE FROM YOUR VEHICLES.
Spring Hill Officers Remind Residents to Remove Keys and Valuables from Vehicles
